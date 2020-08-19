Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.08 and last traded at $49.10, 904 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.49.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.