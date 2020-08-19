Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the July 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 879,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 290,191 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 696,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after acquiring an additional 280,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after acquiring an additional 60,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 35,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.27. 43,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,763. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

