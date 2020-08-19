Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 19th (AMAG, AMCR, BIIB, BMRN, CRM, CRMT, GILD, HBI, IMBI, PANW)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 19th:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) had its price target raised by Truist from $7.00 to $10.00.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $350.00 to $342.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $140.00 to $113.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $210.00 to $230.00.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its price target raised by Stephens from $90.00 to $128.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $97.00 to $78.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $9.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $265.00 to $300.00.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) had its price target cut by Aegis from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $137.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $137.00.

