Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Taylor Wimpey (TW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON: TW) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 163 ($2.13) to GBX 154 ($2.01). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.70). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Taylor Wimpey was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 165 ($2.16).

7/29/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 150 ($1.96).

7/27/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 170 ($2.22).

7/8/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 150 ($1.96). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 159 ($2.08). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 154 ($2.01). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 250 ($3.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 121.60 ($1.59) on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.39 ($2.23). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Get Taylor Wimpey plc alerts:

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Chris Carney purchased 93 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £161.40 ($211.01) per share, for a total transaction of £15,010.20 ($19,623.74).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.