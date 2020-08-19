Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fortive (FTV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fortive (NYSE: FTV) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2020 – Fortive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $68.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Fortive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Fortive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortive is benefiting from well-performing Professional Instrumentation segment. Further, strong product portfolio and positive contributions from acquisitions are driving the top-line growth of the company. The benefits from eMaint buyout are tailwinds. Additionally, solid momentum across the Industrial Technologies segment remains a positive. Further, robust Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Jacobs Vehicle Systems will upheld the company's position in North America and China. However, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and higher expenses pose serious risks. Moreover, end-market cyclicality poses a serious threat to the company’s top-line growth. Further, uncertainties related to coronavirus pandemic are headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

6/25/2020 – Fortive was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Fortive stock opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,951.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,348,843.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,937,225 shares of company stock valued at $277,761,071. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Fortive by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Fortive by 2,199.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

