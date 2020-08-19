Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS: ADRNY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/18/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

8/17/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

8/7/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

8/7/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/6/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Koninklijke Ahold stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Ahold has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.481 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke Ahold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Koninklijke Ahold’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

