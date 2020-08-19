Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY):

8/17/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 32 ($0.42) price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/31/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/30/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 29 ($0.38) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/24/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/15/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 29 ($0.38). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 34 ($0.44) price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/1/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 47 ($0.61) to GBX 42 ($0.55). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 28.19 ($0.37) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion and a PE ratio of 70.46. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96).

In other news, insider James Lupton purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £260,000 ($339,913.71). Insiders have bought 2,001,367 shares of company stock worth $53,042,791 in the last ninety days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

