Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Siemens (SIEGY)

Siemens (OTCMKTS: SIEGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2020 – Siemens was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

8/10/2020 – Siemens had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/7/2020 – Siemens had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/7/2020 – Siemens had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

7/20/2020 – Siemens had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/17/2020 – Siemens is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Siemens had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SIEGY opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Siemens AG has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

