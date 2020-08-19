Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vivendi (VIV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vivendi (EPA: VIV):

7/31/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €30.90 ($36.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €30.90 ($36.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €30.90 ($36.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EPA:VIV traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €23.73 ($27.92). 1,309,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.07. Vivendi SA has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

