Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 27,686 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 12,037 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSTK. Piper Sandler began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

OSTK traded up $9.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.20. 199,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,125,394. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -105.32 and a beta of 4.42.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.96. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $214,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at $124,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 4,469 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $335,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,469 shares of company stock valued at $672,975. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 12.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 57.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Overstock.com by 65.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Overstock.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

