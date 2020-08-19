IOST Hits Market Capitalization of $103.26 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. IOST has a market capitalization of $103.26 million and approximately $72.58 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOST has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, DDEX, Ethfinex and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039391 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $650.30 or 0.05531846 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00046291 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,041,621,679 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,113,081,332 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitrue, Kyber Network, BigONE, BitMax, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Koinex, Hotbit, Zebpay, Huobi, Cobinhood, Bitkub, CoinBene, DragonEX, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, BitMart, IDAX, WazirX, Livecoin, ABCC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Binance, DDEX, HitBTC, CoinZest, Coineal, Upbit, GOPAX, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

