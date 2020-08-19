IoT Chain Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One IoT Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00226302 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000266 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain is a token. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

