iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRBT. TheStreet upgraded iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $2,947,176.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,333,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 17,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,480,748.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,996.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,736. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

iRobot stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.45.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

