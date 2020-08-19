iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.17 and last traded at $52.17, approximately 6,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 394,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.