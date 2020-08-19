iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) Trading Up 0.8%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.03 and last traded at $83.03, approximately 2,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.43.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.