iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the July 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of USIG stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00.

