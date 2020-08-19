iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,538 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,705 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,282 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,162 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.24. 6,441,157 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43.

