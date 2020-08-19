iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.49, approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.