iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Increased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,209,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $8,215,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Tlwm lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 263,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock remained flat at $$64.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,129 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

