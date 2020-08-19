iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.92, 161,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 132,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.