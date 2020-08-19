iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the July 30th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of BGRN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.40. 5,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,109. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.