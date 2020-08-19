iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NYSEARCA:WOOD) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NYSEARCA:WOOD) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.36 and last traded at $65.04, approximately 81,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 30,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.