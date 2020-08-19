iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $24.43, 193,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 107% from the average session volume of 93,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24.

