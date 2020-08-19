iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.87 and last traded at $53.68, approximately 283,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 279,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.47.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

