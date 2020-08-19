iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Gap Up to $22.94

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.94, but opened at $22.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 48,333 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $144,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,711,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ILF)

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

