iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is DT Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MBS ETF worth $43,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $110.70. 687,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $110.19. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

