iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Up 24.4% in June

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter valued at $123,367,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,546,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,258 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,415,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,727,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,007,000 after purchasing an additional 926,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,092,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.