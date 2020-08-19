iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,767 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $58.67. 839,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

