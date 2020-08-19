iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 336,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.32. 11,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.