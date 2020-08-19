iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.10 and last traded at $35.53, 211,128 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 389,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05.

