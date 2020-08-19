iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,496 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2,320.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period.

BATS SMIN traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. 25,128 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

