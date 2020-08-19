iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Gap Down to $64.52

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.52, but opened at $64.61. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $64.73, with a volume of 140,593 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

