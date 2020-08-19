iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.08% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,603,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 711.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,757,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,503,000 after purchasing an additional 328,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after purchasing an additional 327,597 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.22. 2,067,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,769. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $146.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.58.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.