iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Raised by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 662.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,728 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,788. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

