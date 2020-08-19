iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Paracle Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Paracle Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.77. 1,565,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,788. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

