iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $309.50

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $309.50 and last traded at $307.23, with a volume of 208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.58 and a 200 day moving average of $257.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,524,000 after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000.

About iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

