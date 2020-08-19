iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 52-Week High at $216.32

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $216.32 and last traded at $216.02, with a volume of 2071903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.80 and a 200-day moving average of $180.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWF. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

