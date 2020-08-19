iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,686 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $21,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.71. 51,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,490. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day moving average is $115.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

