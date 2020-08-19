iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,091,000 after acquiring an additional 871,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,080 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,162,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,674,000 after acquiring an additional 398,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $156.39. 14,647,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,364,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

