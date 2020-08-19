iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,818 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,647,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,364,410. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.