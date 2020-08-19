iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $228.36

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $228.36 and last traded at $228.29, with a volume of 8100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

