iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Up to $25.88

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.88, but opened at $26.42. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 2,489,974 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 77.2% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $917,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 25.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.