iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,860 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $340.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,906. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.45 and its 200-day moving average is $302.88.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

