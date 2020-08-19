iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

