iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

IYG stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.03. The company had a trading volume of 46,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,515. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.93. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.