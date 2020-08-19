iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.5% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $15,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 736.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 757.5% in the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 182,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 161,416 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $81.93. 3,523,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840,567. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.