iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 12-Month High at $298.42

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $298.42 and last traded at $298.32, with a volume of 1418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $297.26.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.87.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 41,190.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.