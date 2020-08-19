Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.47. Itau Unibanco shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 881,093 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 463,359 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 66,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

