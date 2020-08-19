IXT Price Hits $0.0095 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. IXT has a total market cap of $338,758.29 and approximately $31.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IXT has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One IXT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitbns, Bit-Z and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039368 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.41 or 0.05569654 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00046148 BTC.

About IXT

IXT is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech.

Buying and Selling IXT

IXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bitbns and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

