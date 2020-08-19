J Daniel Plants Acquires 59,769 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants bought 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,558.10.

Shares of CUTR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 123,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,239. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.27. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUTR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 339.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cutera by 4,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

